Sainsbury’s starts selling from Tayside garden centres

Sainsbury’s food halls have opened at garden centres in Angus and Perth.

Last year Dobbies Garden Centres signed an exclusive partnership deal with the supermarket.

Dobbies at Ethiebeaton Park in Monifieth and Huntingtower Park in Crieff Road, Perth, opened the food halls on Thursday.

More than 3,000 products from Sainsbury’s are available, including a range of fresh, chilled and frozen products and other household essentials and toiletries.

© Mhairi Edwards

The in-store sections will be open daily from 9am until 5pm in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Convenience and choice

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive of Dobbies, said: “It is fantastic to see our new look food hall open with a diverse range of Sainsbury’s products now available for customers.

“This new food and grocery offer provides convenience and a wide product selection for our customers.

“A big thank you to everyone who has worked hard to bring this partnership to fruition.

© Mhairi Edwards

“We hope customers enjoy our new look food hall at the Dobbies store.”

Free shopping

To mark the opening, Dobbies will offer five customers the chance to win their food hall shopping at the store.

Five shoppers will be selected at random by staff at the till points between now and Thursday January 28.