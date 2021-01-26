Courier Business Briefing: How to manage people in a global pandemic

A Courier Business Briefing next month has the theme of ‘managing people in a global pandemic’.

The online event on February 18 is held in association with Thorntons Law and supported by Skills Development Scotland.

It will see three expert speakers share their experience and give advice on how to be effective leaders in the most challenging of times.

The briefing, held from 8am to 9am, will cover the topics of morale, training and development and striving for growth.

Range of top speakers

Thorntons Law managing partner Craig Nicol will describe how the major Tayside and Fife employer has risen to challenges presented by Covid-19.

Kathryn Hill, employer engagement adviser for Skills Development Scotland (SDS), will outline some of the support the national skills agency can provide companies.

This includes assigning firms their own consultant who can recommend training opportunities and appropriate funding initiatives.

Cami Alexander, a development coach at DC Thomson, will share some of the soft skills managers need to make a team go from good to great.

Inspiring leaders

Mr Nicol said: “Businesses have faced many hurdles over the past 12 months but I admire everyone across the firm for their outstanding work ethic and commitment to our clients amidst such a challenging backdrop.

“It’s a privilege to be in such good company on this panel of inspiring leaders.

“I hope my fellow panel members and event attendees can benefit from the discussions and be fuelled to tackle the year ahead with a fresh outlook.”

Dr Ronnie Palin, regional skills planning lead at SDS, said the briefing would be a good opportunity for businesses to get a picture on the range of support and guidance available.

He added: “Covid-19, alongside longer-term challenges such as demographic and technological changes, has brought the skills needs of Scotland’s businesses into sharper focus.

“SDS, along with our partners at local and national level, have been working closely with employers to help them adapt to these changes and be well-placed as we come out of lockdown.”