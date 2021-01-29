Fife and Angus shops to permanently close if fashion deal agreed

Shops in Arbroath, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline will permanently close if an online retailer purchases troubled fashion brands.

E-commerce firm Boohoo is in exclusive discussions to buy parts of the Arcadia fashion empire.

Arcadia, which owns Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis and Burton, went into administration in November.

The liquidation process put around 13,000 jobs at risk, including dozens in Tayside and Fife.

Shops and jobs at risk

Boohoo made a £55 million deal to purchase Debenhams this week. But it will only acquire the brand, not the shops or workers.

It is now seeking to make a similar deal for Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton.

The move would lead to three shop closures in Tayside and Fife:

Dorothy Perkins, Abbeygate Centre, Arbroath

Dorothy Perkins/Burton, High Street, Kirkcaldy

Dorothy Perkins/Burton, Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline

Talks confirmed

In a short statement to investors, Boohoo said: “Boohoo Group plc, a leading online fashion group, notes recent media commentary.

“The group confirms that it is in exclusive discussions with the administrators of Arcadia over the acquisition of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton (excluding HIIT) brands.

“These discussions may or may not result in agreement of a transaction.

“A further announcement will be made when appropriate.”

Empty shops

Asos, another online fashion retailer, said it is in exclusive talks to buy other parts of Arcadia.

It is interested in the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.

If successful it would lead stores in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre and Dunfermline’s Kingsgate Shopping Centre to close.

The carve-up of Debenhams and Arcadia between Boohoo and Asos could see 1,389,137 square metres of retail space.

This is the equivalent of 194 Premier League football pitches, coming vacant and available to let according to the real estate adviser, Altus Group.

According to Sky News, bosses at Boohoo have indicated they might pay a little over £25 million for the brands.

A deal could be announced as soon as next week.

Founded by Sir Philip Green, Arcadia employed around 13,000 people and ran 444 stores across the UK before it entered administration.

The Covid-19 pandemic and years of under-investment, as well as competition from online brands, ate into the business.

Who is Sir Philip Green?

The businessman’s career has spanned massive highs, including a £1.2 billion payout in 2005, but has also been marred by a pensions scandal, and accusations of sexual harassment.

