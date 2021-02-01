House sale surge: Developer hunts for more Tayside sites

A housebuilder has revealed sales from its four developments in and around Dundee will exceed £100 million.

Kirkwood Homes said it is creating hundreds of jobs as it has targeted the city as a “key region”.

With a booming property market, it is looking for more development opportunities in Fife, Perth and Kinross and the Central Belt.

Plans to extend flagship development

The Aberdeenshire-based firm’s largest development is its 250-home Balgillo Heights project north of Arbroath Road.

© Supplied by Kirkwood Homes

With most of its first phase of 150 properties sold, it won permission to add 100 homes after a Scottish Government appeal last year.

It has recently submitted a planning application to add a further 31 homes. This will include locating homes within a former walled garden.

Kirkwood also has developments in Liff, Downfield and Hawkhill.

Tayside a ‘key area’

Managing director Colin Crombie said: “Dundee and Tayside remain key areas of investment for Kirkwood Homes.

“We continue to be encouraged by the significant interest and level of sales on all our developments.

© Supplied by Kirkwood Homes

“Even during these challenging times, we are seeing real strength in the local economy, and this can only bode well for the future.”

Downfield Golf Club project

Kirkwood’s most recent bid to win planning permission is based beside Downfield Golf Club in Dundee.

It won planning permission in August for 49 homes on unused land within the club’s grounds.

© Supplied by Kirkwood Homes

Proceeds from the sale of the land will be invested directly into the club.

On its own, the development, called The Fairways, will create 72 jobs. Already half the site is sold 12 weeks after launch.

Ambitious house growth

The managing director added: “The demand for high-quality, family housing in Dundee remains significant.

“We are committed to bringing forward new developments in line with the council’s ambitious housing growth and completion aspirations.

© Supplied by Kirkwood Homes

“The jobs, apprenticeships and inward investment that developments such as these generate will be vital to a strong recovery and the housebuilding industry will be a key sector in this.

“We look forward to supporting it with these developments and bringing many more job opportunities to the region over the coming years.”

Development values

The company’s internal figures predicts homes sold at Balgillo Heights will reach £78.9 million upon completion.

It has created between 123 and 244 jobs throughout its multi-year construction.

© Rory Raitt

In the current financial year Kirkwood anticipates 74 sales at Balgillo Heights, a figure Mr Crombie describes as “incredible”.

The Fairways homes will sell for £12.7m, while both its Liff development and luxury flats project at DD1 Hawkhill will each raise almost £7m.

Kirkwood has an annual turnover of around £40m and directly employs 100 people.