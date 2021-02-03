Jobs boost: Fife contact centre hunts for staff after major contract win

A Fife contact centre created more than 300 jobs last year – now it’s won a deal with a Big Six energy provider.

VeriCall Ltd – which was set up in Kirkcaldy in June 2019 – said the contract will create an initial 20 new full-time roles, with scope to increase.

Having begun on Monday, VeriCall said the contract will allow the company to further expand.

Chief executive of VeriCall Adam Taylor said he was “delighted” at having secured the contract.

“Following a successful 2020 I am delighted that we are starting 2021 with continued growth offering further new employment opportunities in the Fife region after this energy company put their faith in us with this new contract,” he said.

“Having created over 300 new positions in 2020 this further growth will allow us to continue to further our work with local partners to create sustainable career opportunities in Fife when they are most needed.

“VeriCall has established a reputation for being able to respond promptly to client requirements while ensuring a high quality of service delivery.

“This has opened the door to new opportunities for expansion with this contract being the first realised opportunity for 2021.

“It is an exciting time to join VeriCall and I look forward to introducing further talent to the team to be part of our journey.”

New recruits will begin working from home in line with current coronavirus restrictions, with the company having prepared the necessary technology to implement this.

VeriCall bosses set up a new section on the company’s website for the new roles.

Mr Taylor said: “This project will begin with people working from home.

“Thanks to our approach of marrying technology with people, VeriCall is ideally placed to onboard complex projects like this successfully and safely while the current restrictions are in place.”

He added: “Due to this new contract and our consistent growth, we have launched a new section on our website specifically for jobs so people can find it easier than ever to join us.”

In August 2019, VeriCall announced a similar landmark deal with directory enquiries provider 118 118.

The move created dozens of new jobs for the area, with vacancies having been relocated to Fife from the Philippines.

In June last year, the company increased its workforce by 400 staff, after doubling its initial target of creating 200 jobs in two years.

These recruitment drives saw the firm’s headcount increase by 800%.