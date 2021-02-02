Business support group Elevator acquires tech consultancy

Tayside-based business support group Elevator has acquired an innovation and technology consultancy.

Elevator runs accelerator programmes in Perth, the Centre for Entrepreneurship at the University of Dundee and Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc. It also delivers Business Gateway services in Tayside.

It said its acquisition of Glasgow-based Targeting Innovation was a six-figure deal.

Digital innovation

Chief executive Professor Gary McEwan said it would bolster Elevator’s existing digital, technology and innovation capabilities.

“Targeting Innovation is an industry innovator,” he said.

“This acquisition is exciting for both parties. The team brings a wealth of expertise in innovation and digital development.

“During a time when many businesses are going through a period of transformation and change, our synergies will help individuals find the support they need to thrive.

“The path ahead of us in 2021 is a positive one.”

International growth plans

Targeting Innovation was founded in 1993 by Scottish Enterprise and four Scottish Universities to support the commercialisation of new technology products and services.

Working across the UK and delivering projects and programmes internationally, the consultancy has built a reputation for helping SMEs and large corporations leverage digital technologies and drive value from innovation.

From improving process efficiency and developing new products, to creating international growth strategies and robust commercialisation plans.

Underpinned by strong economy

George Boag, chief executive at Targeting Innovation, said: “This is a landmark moment in the history of our company and we’re excited to be joining the Elevator family.

“This is a strategic move for both organisations. Our combined strengths and expertise will provide a solid foundation to deliver additional value for our customers, staff, and stakeholders.

“2021 will have its own challenges – Covid recovery and Brexit. Therefore business support and the entrepreneurial landscape is going to be crucial. Everything will be underpinned by a strong economy.”