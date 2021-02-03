‘It is impossible to recover’: Tayside nursery to permanently close

A Tayside nursery has told parents it will not reopen when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Busy Bees nursery in Monifieth said it had taken the decision now so parents can find alternative care.

The nursery is housed within David Lloyd gym at Ethiebeaton Park.

© Rob McLaren/DCT Media

As a result of Covid-19 it has seen a fall in the number of children taking up places.

‘Great regret’

Busy Bees’ Scotland managing director Yvonne Smillie informed parents of the decision today.

She wrote: “It is with great regret that I write to inform you that our Dundee Monifieth Busy Bees Nursery will not reopen as hoped when lockdown is lifted in Scotland and access to leisure facilities is permitted by the Scottish Government.

© Kim Cessford

“The low uptake of places at the nursery combined with the additional challenges of location and the current climate have influenced our decision.

“At the start of 2021, I had hoped we would have the opportunity for a fresh start after the additional challenges of last year.

“However, with a further Scotland lockdown and extended closure of the leisure centres, it is sadly impossible to recover long-term.”

‘Never a good time to close a nursery’

Busy Bees operates almost 400 nurseries for children in the UK and Ireland.

The managing director said the decision had “not been taken lightly”.

She said parents would be supported to find alternative care providers.

“Reopening after lockdown, only to close later in the year, would be unfair and unsettling for all,” Ms Smillie added.

“I want to give you as much notice and support as possible to find alternative childcare.

“I understand the impact this news will have for parents and children and appreciate that there is never a good time to close a nursery.

“However we will work with parents to ensure a seamless transition and do all that we can to support you in finding alternative care.”

Other Busy Bees in Dundee and Fife

Any personal items left in the nursery before Christmas will be returned to parents.

Busy Bees also operates from the grounds of Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Cos Lane in Glenrothes. These nurseries are not under threat of closure.

© Rob McLaren/DCT Media

“Our staff are important to us which has made this decision incredibly difficult,” Ms Smillie said.

“Busy Bees will proactively offer additional support to team members including, where possible, finding opportunities for relocating to our other local nurseries.

“I apologise for the upset and disruption that this will cause.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for your past support.”