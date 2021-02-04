Perth property firm Bidwells expands workforce to meet demand

Bidwells property consultancy, which has its Scottish headquarters in Perth, posted a record turnover in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the 180-year-old property business managed to achieve sales of £5.46 million, a 3% increase from 2019.

© Supplied by Bidwells

Scotland managing partner Finlay Clark said a focus and belief in their key markets has resulted in the sales rise.

He said: “It has been a difficult year for many in lots of different ways but our business adapted phenomenally well.

“Home working commenced and budgets were recast in Q1 but we are very happy to report that we fulfilled our original budget and achieved 3% fee growth.

© SYSTEM

“Being at the forefront of the energy and renewables, forestry, estate management, planning and strategic development sectors has meant that we have achieved a great result as these markets have remained on course with our strategic business plan.

“In addition, we have embraced a surge in demand for our specialist rural estate agency services.”

Long heritage in property services

Established in 1839, Bidwells has retained many of its original clients, including some of the best-known colleges in Oxford and Cambridge who are among the biggest landowners in the UK.

Today, Bidwells manages over £5.2 billion in property assets and employs 500 people in England and Scotland.

The firm completed a move into new premises at Broxden House in Perth in 2019.

Appointments for future opportunities

Mr Clark said the firm was looking to expand its forestry, strategic development and energy and renewables teams to meet market demand.

Rural surveyor Fraser Smith has joined Bidwells’ energy and renewables team.

© Supplied by Bidwells

This comes at a time when new technology is being brought to the market with opportunities for those willing to invest in green energy and infrastructure.

Alastair White, former managing director of Muir Homes, will joining as a consultant to boost Bidwells’ strategic development and planning offering.

New investment services

“As well as key appointments, one of the most significant moves we have made is the introduction of a new Natural Capital and Sustainable Investment service,” Mr Clark added.

“This brings fresh thinking and opportunities to landowners and investors.

“It’s of particular resonance as we move towards a green-led economic recovery and sustainability in all we do.”

Last month Bidwells announced it had won a major deal to manage thousands of coastal assets in Scotland.

The Crown Estate Scotland contract will see the firm manage around 2,500 agreements and a customer base of more than 1,400 tenants.

Crown Estate Scotland’s interests comprise of around 9,000km of foreshore and virtually all of Scotland’s seabed out to 12 nautical miles.

Agreements range from individuals using the seabed for their personal use to commercial developments and nationally significant infrastructure projects.