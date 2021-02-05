Fife Amazon apprentice urges locals to apply for one of 1,000 new roles

Online retailer Amazon is to offer more than 1,000 full-time apprenticeships.

The programmes, across its UK bases, will last between 14 months and four years, and provides both theoretical learning and hands-on training.

On qualifying, apprentices can secure job opportunities at Amazon’s fulfilment centres, delivery stations, development centres and head office.

Fife apprentice Neringa Mazliakaite from Kirkcaldy has spoken out to encourage locals to apply for this newest wave of opportunities.

It comes ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, due to begin on Monday.

‘Endless opportunities’

Having begun at Amazon in 2016, Neringa is now a team leader apprentice at the company’s Dunfermline base.

“I really do believe that Amazon has helped propel me forward in my career,” she said.

“Completing the apprenticeship has taught me to put myself into other people’s shoes and consider situations from a team perspective.

“There are endless opportunities available at Amazon if you want them.”

Neringa believes the apprenticeship has helped her understand the theoretical background of management while encouraging her professional and personal growth.

Local opportunities

Meanwhile, more than 500 new apprenticeships will be offered to Amazon’s existing workforce.

The roles pay a minimum of £9.70 in Dunfermline up to £30,000 a year for degree-level apprenticeships.

Site Leader at Amazon in Dunfermline Jamie Strain said: “An Amazon apprenticeship offers an exciting career path, creating opportunities within our local community in Dunfermline.

“Helping our own employees retrain and gain new skills at a time when investing in people and jobs has never been more important.”

Jobs creation

The apprenticeships come after Amazon created 10,000 jobs across the UK last year alone.

The company currently employs more than 40,000 people.

Further information on the apprenticeships can be found on the Amazon website.