‘Next chapter’ for Perth dentist after future secured following takeover

A renowned Perth dental practice has secured its long-term future after being taken over by a Glasgow-based dental group.

Dental Care Perth – based in the city centre – has been taken over by Clyde Munro Dental Group, the largest organisation of its kind in Scotland.

Service as usual

The practice’s principal dentist Dr Constantinos (Dino) Loizides will continue on at Dental Care Perth, alongside four other associates and a team of hygienists, nurses and receptionists.

Bosses say this is to ensure continuity for existing patients.

The practice provides a range of dental and facial services. In 2017, it moved into its custom-built premises in the refurbished former Clydesdale Bank on South Methven Street.

Shared values

Dr Loizides, who lives in Dunfermline with his wife, once came close to selling the practice but decided against the move due to concerns about the partnership.

The father-of-two, however, is now optimistically looking forward to his new partnership with Clyde Munro.

He said: “I’d come close to selling once before, however the partnership just didn’t feel right.

“Having met the Clyde Munro team, I know that they share the same values and culture that we do.

“I started at the practice in 1999 as an associate and have seen it evolve over the years, with the move into a plush and dedicated new premises in 2017 being a big moment for us.”

He added: “This is the next clear chapter in our story. Partnering with Clyde Munro will free me up to focus almost entirely on my clinical work again.

“I’m also deeply passionate about the digital revolution that dentistry is currently going through.

“I want to make sure the practice is at the forefront of this and we can ensure patients benefit from the scanners and ultra-precise 3D printing developments.

“Reassuringly, this is a passion shared by the Clyde Munro team.”

Clyde Munro

Dental Care Perth – which has around 6,000 private and NHS patients – is one of four practices acquired by Clyde Munro this year.

Clyde Munro now supports 46 dental practices across Scotland, reaching more than 400,000 patients.

Chief development officer with Clyde Munro Kirsty Dace believes the takeover will allow Dental Care Perth to continue thriving in the community.

She said: “Dino is renowned throughout the profession as a hugely talented dentist and as an entrepreneur that has created a fantastic practice.

“We’re thrilled to have reached this deal, ensuring that we can support Dino and his team to continue to advance treatments to the local community, while investing in the practice and in the latest technology.”

Founded by Jim Hall in 2015, Clyde Munro aim’s to expand its network of family dentists across Scotland.