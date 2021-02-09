Courier Business Briefing: Development coach hopes to inspire immediate change

A development coach has shared plans to inspire business leaders to make an immediate impact in their organisations.

Cami Alexander, who has worked at DC Thomson for seven years, is one of the expert speakers at this month’s Courier Business Briefing.

She will reveal some tips to help manager with soft skills in the online event at 8am on February 18.

The briefing, sponsored by Thorntons Law and supported by Skills Development Scotland, has the theme of ‘managing people in a global pandemic’.

Positivity

Cami said the goal for her 10-minute long talk was to impart some positivity amid the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s about giving people a good news message,” she said.

“I will be drawing on some of the positive things people have done and also about how we can learn from Covid-19 to build back better.

“I am hoping to impart a few ideas that people could go and try out as they do not require any training or money.

“They will be things that can enhance people’s experience and working relationships.

“I hope the audience will feel empowered.”

Empowerment

Cami hopes her advice will empower her audience to take immediate steps to enhance the way in which they work.

She will share some of the soft skills managers require in supporting a team of people.

She said: “It’s about bringing our human qualities into the workplace, and developing businesses that do not just run like machines, but are adaptable, flexible communities drawing on the creativity, commitment and ingenuity of their people.

“I’d like people to leave thinking ‘I can do this now’ using tools that are easily accessible.”

Business challenges

The Courier Business Briefing aims to inspire local businesses to grow, invest in their people and compete at the highest possible levels.

It will recognise and consider some of the economical strains brought on by Covid-19, and draw upon the need for leadership, morale and growth following an unprecedented year.

Speakers

Other speakers are Thorntons Law managing partner Craig Nicol and Kathryn Hill, an employer engagement adviser for Skills Development Scotland, covering Tayside and Fife.