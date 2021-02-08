Entrust: Dundee firm doubles sales after life sciences Covid-19 recruitment

A Dundee recruitment firm has played a key role in filling posts in the fight against Covid-19.

Entrust Resource Solutions (ERS) specialises in life sciences and healthcare talent acquisition.

Due to Covid-19, demand for recruitment services rose directly from existing customers.

This demand led to the company doubling its sales last year.

A fifth of the company’s £4.6 million sales came from new customers. The revenue figure was a 110% increase on 2019.

Increase in life science demand

Chief commercial director Austin Clark said: “There is no doubt that the circumstances of 2020 have demanded an incredible level of agility and flexibility from those engaged in the search for effective diagnostics, treatment and vaccinations.

“ERS has proven its inherent ability to respond with equal dexterity to a vastly changed landscape where there has been a significant increase in demand for life sciences and associated healthcare contractors.

“We’re incredibly proud of the results we’ve achieved for our UK-wide client base and the part we continue to play in this unique situation.”

‘Bench to board’ recruitment

The company specialises in what it terms a “bench to board” resourcing activity.

This involves recruiting for contract and permanent roles at all levels within the life sciences, healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Entrust has been responsible for placing contract and permanent personnel across the UK who have worked in response to Covid-19.

This includes staff focused upon the development of diagnostics and testing, the manufacture of life-saving technology, laboratory skills and the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Interim managing director

Recruitment specialist Brian Creegan has joined the company as interim managing director.

He said: “The projected growth of the Scottish life sciences sector is phenomenal and represents an outstanding opportunity.

“Our challenge is to work closely with industry, government and academia alike, to ensure that the talent exists to make this a reality.”