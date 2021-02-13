Dundee funeral firm looks to future after premises destroyed by fire

Dundee funeral director Paul Craigie looked at the fire spreading into his premises and held his head in his hands.

Last January’s blaze on Clepington Road was so ferocious it required 10 fire appliances to extinguish.

The fire started in takeaway China, China and quickly spread to neighbouring Affertons Funeral Care.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

Shocked reaction to fire

Mr Craigie recalled: “It was the first weekend in about four years that we did not have bodies within the premises, which was a blessing.

“Had we had remains there…it just doesn’t bear thinking about.

“I remember it was a Saturday and I was at home. I’d put my phone down for five minutes and when I picked it up there were 20 missed calls.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

“I rushed down – I think I was still in my slippers. What I saw was seriously distressing, certainly a head-in-the-hands moment.

“I was just standing in the street with the other onlookers, thinking where do we go from here?”

Fighting perception company had stopped trading

Temporary premises were hastily arranged and the business was able to start trading again within three weeks.

The company, which was founded in 2013, had been growing strongly at between 10 to 15% a year.

But after the fire, Affertons had to fight a perception that it was no longer in business.

“There was no question the business would continue,” Mr Craigie said.

“Some people thought we’d gone out of business, which combined with the fire meant there was a small drop in our numbers for the first time last year.

“But ultimately we fared better than we thought we would last year.”

Major investment in new premises

Affertons, which is owned by Balhousie Care Group’s Tony Banks, is now making a major investment in permanent new premises.

It will move into the former House of Pisces tropical fish shop in Strathmartine Road this summer.

The substantial premises have been stripped with work ongoing to form funeral service rooms, private viewing rooms and garage facilities for the vehicle fleet.

© Supplied by James Paul Associate

Mr Craigie said: “It is 10 times bigger than Clepington Road and more. It’s a great location and it’s going to take us to the next level in Dundee.

“Everything will be under one roof for us – two arrangement rooms, two viewings rooms, a mortuary, a garage and most importantly a service room which will be fairly hi-tech.

“There will be facilities for streaming services from there live. It will have everything we require.

“We had hoped to have our new premises ready by the end of last year.

© Supplied by Google

“But, like many construction projects, we’ve been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although there is going to be significant investment, it won’t be reflected in higher costs.

Dundee firm playing key role

Dundee-based McKenna Group – with more than 20 years of electrical and mechanical experience – has been awarded the contract to transform the property.

It will provide the electrical and plumbing installations along with the fire and security systems.

Ian McKenna, director of McKenna Group, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for Affertons’ new property, the planning of which highlights the compassion they show for their recently bereaved clients.

“The facilities and investment being made will prove a fantastic funeral provision for Dundee.”