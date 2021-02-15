Perth-based energy giant SSE to recruit 50 apprentices and engineers

SSE is kickstarting the energy careers of more than 50 apprentices and trainee engineers.

The Perth-based energy giant has another 53 new recruits on top of the 1,000 jobs it created in 2020.

The recruitment comes as it steps up its ambitions to treble its renewable output and build the electricity network needed to deliver net zero.

The new recruits will be deployed across its business in a variety of roles, from maintaining wind farms to maintaining flexible electricity grids to transport more clean power.

In previous years, recruits attended a week-long induction event before undertaking activity at training centres on site and at college.

Coronavirus restrictions mean they’ve been welcomed via a mixture of virtual and limited face-to-face meetings and they will be subject to social distancing measures and blended learning as they progress.

John Stewart, SSE director of HR, said: “It will have been a very different induction to the business for our latest apprentices and trainee engineers, they couldn’t be joining the industry at a more vital time.

“Our business is investing £4 million a day in low-carbon energy and electricity infrastructure over the next five years and these recruits are joining an industry at a critical moment in the low-carbon transition, setting their careers up to play a pivotal role in delivering a net-zero future.”