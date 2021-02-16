Perth wind farm specialist Realise Energy Services acquires Northern Ireland operation

A Perth company that maintains wind farms has announced an acquisition.

Realise Energy Services has purchased the Northern Ireland operation and maintenance arm of Optinergy Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The Perth firm said the acquisition would strengthen its offering of wind turbine services in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Important time for business

Managing director Sheridan Jenkins said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of both our engineering and customer support teams, together with the full service offering we provide our clients.

“We look forward to continuing this success working in partnership with Optinergy customers in Northern Ireland.

“2021 is an important time for our business as we look to both consolidate our brand and continue our strategic growth.”

Based at Inveralmond Estate, Realise is part of the Randolph Renewables Group. It operates a portfolio of Vestas, WTN, Bonus, Micon and similar turbines.

It provides remote monitoring, scheduled and unscheduled operation and maintenance services, as well as other elements of turbine supply, optimisation and asset management.

Strong focus on customers

Aiden Watters, managing director of Optinergy, said: “We are delighted to announce this important sale.

“The Realise team have developed an excellent business with a very strong focus on customer service.

“Through this purchase, Realise will be able to further enhance their service offering to all our existing clients and expanding customer base, providing a best-in-class service to wind turbine owners.”

Strong working partnership with seller

This acquisition of Optinergy (NI) from parent company Optinergy Ltd (ROI), will further consolidate and strengthen Realise’s offering of wind turbine services in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK.

Optinergy (NI) will be rebranded as Realise Optinergy NI.

Optinergy Ltd (ROI), which is not part of the acquisition and deals with the larger scale windfarm sector, will continue to trade as normal in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

However, Realise and Optinergy Ltd (ROI) will continue to forge a strong working relationship and will be working together to provide additional key services and solutions to the wind industry backed by considerable resource, experience and expertise.

Realise Energy Services was previously active in the acquisitions market last October when it purchased the medium wind service and maintenance business Wind Technik Nord UK from parent company Wind Technik Nord GmbH, subsequently rebranding the business as Realise WTN UK.