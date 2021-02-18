Pandemic put brakes on growth for Perth’s Cameron Motor Group

Perth-based Cameron Motor Group suffered a £16 million-plus drop in sales in the last financial year as the impact of the pandemic hit hard.

This is even more evidence of how the car industry right across Britain has suffered over the crisis.

Financial results now posted at Companies House show that Cameron’s turnover in the year to the end of last May fell to £73.74m compared to £90m in the previous 12 months.

© Supplied by Strathmore Volvo

Pre-tax profits also slipped – to £1.62m as against £1.8m previously.

Cameron has three operations: Strathmore Motors for Volvo; Cameron Motors (Perth) for Volkswagen; and Perth Audi.

Financial impact on dealerships

The group’s chairman Douglas Cameron said in a strategic report with the results that Covid-19 inevitably impacted the turnover and operating profits of each dealership in the final quarter of the last financial year.

He added that the directors took appropriate measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, thereby reducing its impact as much as possible on the results for the year.

The Volvo operation’s sales were down by £3.77m to £18.13m, Volkswagen dipped by £6.53m to £19.59m and Audi reduced by £5.96m to £36.01m.

Employee numbers at Cameron during the year averaged 170, which was 16 less than the previous 12 months.

Industry wide reduction in sales

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show the UK new car market fell nearly 40% in January – with 59,030 fewer registrations compared to the same month last year.

© D C Thomson & Co Ltd

Just 90,249 cars were registered as showrooms across the country remained shut – the worst start to the year since 1970.

Mr Cameron said a major refurbishment of his company’s Volvo showroom and workshops in Perth was completed last September at a cost of more than £2m.

Investments by group continue

Norman Leishman, retailer principal at Strathmore, said: “We are thrilled to have unveiled our new showroom.

“Our recent refurbishment isn’t just about a change of furniture. It’s designed to make our customers feel relaxed in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.”

This is the latest in a series of multi-million- pound investments by Cameron in Perth.

Six years ago, it knocked down and rebuilt Volkswagen at a cost of £2m. In 2018, it overhauled Perth Audi – an outlay of £1.75m.

Who are Cameron Motor Group?

Cameron was established in 1930 by Ian Cameron with a loan of £300 at Bridgend, Perth, in what used to be the Perth Hunt stables.

In the 1950s, a new dealership was opened in Scone, where Volkswagen was eventually located in 1953.

In 1958, Volvo was added – and Cameron is now recognised as the longest-serving dealer for VW and Volvo in the UK.

In 1970, Douglas Cameron took over the running of the business and in 1973 signed a contract for Audi.

New premises were built on Dunkeld Road, firstly for Volvo in 1972, Renault in 1976, then Volkswagen in 1984 and Perth Audi in 1995.

The business is still owned by the Cameron family.