McGill: Dundee building services firm celebrates £1.4m contract win

Dundee building services and all-trades contractor McGill has secured a £1.4 million contract with a long-standing client.

McGill has delivered work to support the Govanhill Housing Association’s ambitious regeneration project for several years.

It will commence work on a new repairs contract to deliver a wide range of trade services, including slating, tiling, fire & security services, TV installation, landscaping, and stonework.

Govanhill Housing Association is a community-controlled social landlord operating in the Govanhill and Merrylee neighbourhoods of Glasgow.

It owns and manages more than 2,800 homes for social rent and provide factoring services for a further 1,500 privately owned properties.

The contract means McGill will continue to operate in South West Govanhill, an area undergoing significant regeneration.

McGill operations director Chris Ferriday said: “It is always great to build long-lasting relationships with clients as you really get to know their team and ultimately deliver outstanding work.

“Having worked with Govanhill Housing Association for several years, we have strong relationships and a great understanding of what the goals of the association are and how we can support them to achieve these.”