‘Backbone of innovation’: NCR Dundee to recruit dozens of graduates

NCR plans to increase its workforce in Dundee this year with extensive graduate and intern recruitment.
Despite the pandemic causing business disruption and the majority of staff working from home, NCR Dundee continued with its planned graduate and intern schemes last year.
This year the firm is planning to give opportunities to 30 graduates and 12 interns and is also advertising for other key positions.
