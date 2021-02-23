SSE Renewables plans to enter offshore wind markets in Spain and Portugal

Perth’s SSE Renewables has signed a joint venture agreement as it plans to enter offshore wind markets in Spain and Portugal.

The UK energy giant has signed an exclusive agreement for a 50:50 joint venture with Acciona SA, a Spanish renewable energy developer, owner and operator.

This forms part of SSE Renewables’ strategy to seek to bring its expertise in the renewables value chain to international markets.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables/Beatr

Spain and Portugal have both set net zero emissions targets for 2050.

They are two of the leading countries in Europe for renewable energy in terms of capacity built to date and ambitions for the future.

The Spanish Government is expected to publish an offshore wind strategy this year.

Carbon neutral ambitions

Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables said: “Partnering with a well-established Spanish renewable developer will enable SSE Renewables to bring its offshore wind expertise to help Spain and Portugal achieve their ambition to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

© SYSTEM

“It also demonstrates our intent to build our strong wind energy pipeline beyond the UK and Ireland.”

The agreement between SSE Renewables and Acciona also includes scope to jointly explore other offshore wind markets beyond Spain and Portugal.

Rafael Mateo, chief executive of Acciona Energy, said: “After successfully developing a leading global position in onshore wind and photovoltaic technologies, a partnership with SSE Renewables will allow us to accelerate our entry into the offshore wind market, where we also see great potential.

“It is a natural step forward in our strategy of providing the best possible alternatives for clients looking for clean energy solutions.”