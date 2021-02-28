Fife Council looks to recruit 35 modern apprentices

Fife Council is currently recruiting for 35 posts as part of its commitment to creating employment and training opportunities for young people.

The council’s building services team is creating 22 modern apprentice trade posts.

Fleet operations is creating four modern apprentice roles and the grounds maintenance service is creating nine modern apprentice positions.

The announcement has been made in the run up to Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which runs until Friday.

This year’s theme is ‘business backing talent’, to showcase that great things can happen when employers back talent through apprenticeships.

Showing support for young workers

Fife Council is focusing on the advantages to be gained from an apprenticeship – for individuals, employers and the economy.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation, said: “In these challenging times, apprentices can play a vital role in supporting businesses and the economy now and for the future.

© SYSTEM

“It’s never been more important to show our support for apprenticeships.

“Businesses have adapted to challenging times. Employers and learning providers have innovated so apprentices can learn, achieve and progress.

“Despite the challenges we are currently facing, we must be optimistic and, as well as responding to the current pandemic, we must also look at the future of the economy and our workforce beyond Covid-19.”