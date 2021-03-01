Major Fife employer Babcock plans to add 40 apprentices at Rosyth

Aerospace and defence company Babcock will add 40 apprentices this year to its Rosyth operation.

There are currently 93 people in Fife at various stages of the firm’s four-year apprenticeship programme.

This is set to rise again this year when 40 more recruits are placed across its electrical, pipework, welding and mechanical disciplines.

Managing director started as apprentice

The managing director of Babcock Rosyth knows the value of an apprenticeship more than most.

Sean Donaldson started as an apprentice electrical fitter at Rosyth in August 1984.

© Supplied by Babcock

He said he was keen the site’s healthy apprenticeship programme continues.

“We recruit, develop and value people with a passion for technology and innovation,” he said.

“There is a range of exciting projects at Rosyth that our apprentices can get involved in.

“Over the last decade, Babcock has invested substantially in its Rosyth facility – transforming the site into one of the UK’s most modern maritime support facilities.

© PA

“My advice to all apprentices would be to listen and learn from your colleagues, work hard and enjoy yourself along the way.

“We look forward to welcoming our new recruits to the Rosyth team.”

Apprentices go through four years of training

Babcock is highlighting its emerging talent and the opportunities apprenticeships bring throughout this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which runs until Friday.

The firm’s scheme offers a mixture of college-based and on-the-job learning.

Nicole Pedley, a first-year apprentice electrical fitter at Rosyth, said: “I applied for the apprenticeship because I wanted to learn a trade and have a career that was hands-on.

© Supplied by Babcock

“I chose to apply for a Babcock apprenticeship because it has a really good reputation.

“Being involved with a company that operates internationally, has interesting projects and embraces inclusion and diversity, is something that is important to me.”

Ms Pedley will learn how to fit, repair, maintain and diagnose electrical circuits during her apprenticeship.

She added: “The apprenticeship has been amazing so far. I love a challenge and sometimes it is exactly that, especially with all the new terminology that I’m learning.

© Supplied by Babcock

“There are lots of opportunities to progress within the workplace – I’m glad I pursued this path.”

Kenneth Kirby, a first-year apprentice welder, said: “Everyone involved with the training and organisation has been professional and welcoming.

“The training has been interesting and challenging and I feel like I am doing something very worthwhile.”