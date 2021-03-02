Tay Cities Deal: Courier Business Briefing to outline opportunities

The next Courier Business Briefing will explore how the private sector can engage with the Tay Cities Deal.

The £700 million deal was finally signed in December, with promises of investment and jobs.

The Courier online event on March 25 will hear from some of the key players who will share their thoughts on how the deal could transform the local economy.

Held in association with chartered accountants MHA Henderson Loggie, the free event will be hosted by Ellis Watson, chairman of Tay Cities Region Deal Enterprise Forum.

James Hutton chief among speakers

Speakers will include Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie.

The research centre is one of the main recipients of Tay Cities Deal funding, with £62m of funding committed for plant research.

The sum will be the biggest single investment in Scottish agricultural science and its projects will account for the creation of 2,600 jobs.

Also among the speakers is councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council.

Tay Cities Deal projects

Investment will be made in 26 key regional projects and it is hoped this will create more than 6,000 jobs in a wide variety of sectors.

Key commitments also include £25m for life sciences projects in Dundee, £26.5m for St Andrews University’s new sustainable energy plant in Guardbridge and a £26.5m fund to support “mercury” projects in Angus.

Abertay University will also benefit from the deal with the creation of a cyberQuarter which it hopes will attract cyber security start-ups and established firms to relocate to Dundee.

Another key project on the table is the Cross Tay Link Road in Perth.

David Smith, managing partner of MHA Henderson Loggie said: “We are delighted to be the title sponsor of this business briefing.

“The Tay Cities Deal offers our region a unique opportunity to grow our local economy.

“It is really important for our local businesses to understand the projects, to build their plans, to benefit from the investment and shape our future.”

The free briefing runs from 8am to 9am.