Jobs boost: Plans for Fife distillery ‘reignited’ by Budget support for drinks industry

Plans to create a carbon-neutral distillery in St Andrews have been ‘reignited’ by today’s Budget.

Eden Mill co-founder Paul Miller said the Guardbridge-based distiller and brewer’s plans for a multi-million pound investment had been paused during Covid-19.

However, tax benefits for firms making investments announced in today’s Budget will help the £7.3 million project proceed.

Mr Miller said: “As a progressive growing business we also welcome the support for capital projects.

“Covid meant we hit pause on development plans for our carbon-neutral distillery and visitor attraction near St Andrews, but news such as this allows us to truly reignite the project.

“It will play an essential role in bringing tourism back to Fife and will create jobs.

“The Budget announcement could allow the development of our sustainable net zero distillery to happen sooner if the green funds are channelled effectively.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced alcohol duties will be frozen across the board for the second year running – collectively saving drinkers £1.7 billion.

Mr Miller added: “As a small, family-run business we naturally welcome today’s announcement that planned increases in duties for spirits will be cancelled.

“We are reassured to see support being provided for our customers and industry partners in the on-trade and non-essential retail, who are very much in need of support and recognition.

“It has been a tremendously difficult time and we’re hopeful that a year on we will soon see some much needed relief on the hospitality industry.”

The alcohol duty freeze was also welcomed by major Kingdom employer Diageo.

Its Great Britain managing director Dayalan Nayager said: “We thank the Chancellor for providing much-needed stability by freezing alcohol duty.

“The last year has been incredibly tough and today’s decision, along with other measures to help the trade, gives the industry confidence to meet the ongoing challenges in these critical last months before reopening.”