Port of Dundee firm to add 20 staff after major renewables contract win

A Dundee firm will add 20 staff this year after securing a major wind turbine contract.

Coast Renewable Services will help service and maintain EDF’s wind turbines in the UK for the next three years.

Managing director Mark Robson said the Port of Dundee company’s workforce would rise from 40 to 60 staff this year.

He said: “It’s been hard work getting the contract over the line.

“It shows that Coast’s reputation in the industry is growing and it demonstrates to other operations and maintenance companies what we are capable of.”

Coast remained busy with work last year, building four wind farm sites for Vestas.

The company has also secured a turn-key project in Wales to supply cranes, staff and management of a six turbine wind farm.

Its pipeline of work also includes erecting and commissioning turbines in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Sweden and Finland.

Hopes to move into offshore sector

The company’s major projects have been onshore, but it is keen to break into the offshore sector, with Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) and Seagreen on the horizon.

The NnG turbines will be assembled at the Port of Dundee while Seagreen’s operations base is at Montrose.

Mr Robson said staff numbers would increase further if it wins some of the work that is coming to Tayside.

“It was only a matter of time before Dundee got a little bit lucky in the renewables sector,” he said.

“You can see all the work that’s happening at the Port of Dundee in preparation for NnG.

“SSE Renewables has created work from Carnoustie to Tealing’s new super sub-station with installation of the Seagreen wind farm’s high voltage cables.

“I think Dundee should have a good feeling about it. There are big opportunities for local businesses and I visualise a rise in employment within the city.

“With the offshore sites on the horizon, we will look to expand significantly over the next few years.

“Since starting Coast in 2012, I always said to myself that I wouldn’t grow too quick, too fast.

“We’ve slowly grown over the last few years. We’ll continue to increase in size whilst providing high quality service to our customers.”

Plans for wind turbine training course

Coast has entered into a partnership with Dundee & Angus College to deliver training for the wind turbine sector.

The organisations are hoping to help develop a workforce that will be required for several major upcoming renewables project.

D&A College will offer the Global Wind Organisations (GWO) basic technical training course, which is designed to increase the number of skilled technicians.

Meanwhile Coast Renewables will provide the GWO basic safety training qualification.

This will cover fire awareness, first aid, working at heights and manual handling.

“The project with D&A College has been delayed slightly due to the pandemic,” Mr Robson added.

“It will be based at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

“It has been difficult to recruit the talent locally because there aren’t a lot of trained wind technicians in Dundee or surrounding areas.

“The training will help to give local people more jobs.”

Coast recruitment director Carolyn McLaren added: “Enhancing local opportunities within Dundee is something we aspire to achieve. The training academy gives us the opportunity to do this.”