Abertay University and InGAME launch £20,000 competition for games talent

Dundee’s next generation of video games talent is being backed by a £20,000 competition.

Abertay University’s annual video games design competition Dare Academy will return this summer in an online format.

The contest was postponed due to the pandemic last year.

© Stuart McClay

It has a long track record of producing start-up companies, many of which have gone on to achieve commercial success.

This year it is supported by InGAME – a multi-million-pound project to drive innovation in the video games sector in Dundee.

Industry support to winner

The winning studio will receive a cash injection of £5,000 and £15,000 worth of support and services from InGAME.

The support includes organisational design and commercialisation support, priority access to InGAME facilities and testbeds, access to senior industry figures, and assistance to access future investment opportunities.

Over the course of the summer, the studios will design prototype games under the stewardship of games industry mentors. A judging panel will declare the winner in September.

Driving innovation

Sean Taylor, project director of InGAME, said: “We’re thrilled to be backing Dare Academy this year.

“We are really excited to lend support to the winning team.

“InGAME is all about driving products, service and experience innovation across the Dundee games sector and beyond.

© Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

“Dare Academy never fails to produce a range of creative new ideas.”

Dr Lynn Love from Abertay’s School of Design and Informatics added: “We’re really pleased that we’re able to run Dare Academy in 2021.

“The competition is a huge event in our calendar was sorely missed last year, and we can’t wait to see what games are brought to the table this time around.

“We’re always blown away by the standard and we expect it to be more of the same this year.”