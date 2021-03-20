‘It’s becoming intolerable’: Perth firm claims £1m lost by lockdown restrictions

The boss of a Perth glazing firm claims he will lose £1 million of orders due to Scottish Government rules on tradesmen entering people’s homes.

At present work is only able to take place inside homes in Scotland if it is essential maintenance.

Balhousie Windows director Drew Hay has expressed his frustration that similar firms in England and Wales are able to continue work.

Mr Hay said the position means he has a backlog of three months of work as well as annoyed customers.

© Kenny Smith

He has also put most of his 25 staff on flexible furlough.

New kitchens installed and carpets fitted

“We had work booked in for January, February, March and understandably these clients are asking why we’re not doing the job,” he said.

“They’re telling me about kitchens being fitted down the road, a neighbour’s got new carpets, windows are being fitted at this house…

“Another client actually accused me of abusing the furlough scheme – it’s becoming intolerable.”

© Kenny Smith

Mr Hay is urging Holyrood to lift the regulations and allow them to trade under Covid-secure guidelines.

The latest roadmap out of lockdown estimates non-essential work in other people’s homes will be allowed from April 26, depending on Covid rates.

£1m loss of orders

The Balhousie Windows boss said the consequences of this year’s restrictions could be up to £1m.

“We find ourselves in a really frustrating position in that our online leads are 94% up on this time last year, but we can’t progress any of them,” Mr Hay said.

“Because we can’t get to fit the jobs, there’s going to come a point where customers go elsewhere.

“The potential is that we’ll lose £1m between now and the end of the year.”

Mr Hay said such was the demand that any new orders will not be able to be started until August.

Partly-finished jobs

He also said the business had a variety of partly-finished jobs on conservatories and sunrooms.

He continued: “We’re not able to tie in with the electrics or heating because you can’t go into homes.

© Kenny Smith

“It means jobs aren’t finished and we’ve got money lying out all over the place. It’s not good.

“The restrictions need to be lifted immediately to allow Scottish home improvement businesses to fit existing jobs, collect outstanding monies and capitalise on new sales to support our recovery.

“We can’t see a justified explanation as to why the Scottish rules are different.”

‘Must move very carefully’ to suppress virus

Balhousie is part of the Conservatory Outlet’s 26-strong retail network of installation companies.

The company works with hundreds of customers across central Scotland designing and installing doors, windows, conservatories, sunrooms and extensions.

The Balhousie Windows director added: “This is a hugely important decision for the recovery of our industry and many others.

“We have recently applied for a discretionary grant to help us through this difficult period in our company’s history.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said its roadmap out of lockdown was outlined by the first minister in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

He added: “The first minister made clear that we must move very carefully to ensure continued suppression of the virus.”