SPONSORED: Women are vital to future success of seafood industry

The Scottish seafood industry is an important source of national pride and is worth £1.6billion to the economy, thanks to its international reputation, its flexibility and its wide range of opportunities.

Despite being seen as male-dominated in the past, the fact is that there are plenty of ways for women to start – or build – a career in seafood.

Ryan Scatterty, chair of the Scottish Seafood Association executive board, said: “There are so many ways for women to become part of the industry.

“It can be ideal for young women leaving school and looking for the first step in their career, or mothers returning to work after time off, or someone changing careers entirely.”

Changing careers

Amy Cardno was working as a student nurse when she decided to switch to a completely different career.

Coincidentally, her new employer is located in the very village where she worked in the local fish and chip shop!

Today, Amy is a sales administrator at Thistle Seafoods.

She said: “Nursing wasn’t for me so I decided I wanted to go back into the office and I have always wanted to do accounts, but had no experience.”

After a short spell as a purchase ledger/receptionist, in March 2020 Amy’s opportunity to work in Thistle’s finance department arose and she has never looked back.

She explained: “I had never considered the seafood industry because you don’t hear of many people working in seafood unless it is in production, but it has been really interesting to see how the whole process works.

“It surprised me; you don’t think there’s that much to it, but in reality there are so many different parts to the process – all equally important. My role is processing supplier invoices and making sure we get paid.”

To other women considering a career change, Amy urged: “Absolutely go for it! It doesn’t matter what kind of job you’re doing, you can take experience from your previous role with you.”

‘Women needed in the industry’

© Supplied by SeaFish

Claire Pescod was drawn to work in the industry because of the opportunities that exist for career progression and the ability to make a positive impact.

After working in the third sector for sustainable fishing non-profit the Marine Stewardship Council, Claire moved over to a very different industry, but one where sustainability is also key.

Passionate about making a difference, Claire arrived at Macduff Seafish in 2019 to a role that is crucial for the long-term viability of the seafood sector, Head of Sustainability & Science.

Claire said: “I was drawn to work for Macduff Shellfish because it has a strong sustainability element to the business. In my role, I have great satisfaction in being able to see management improvements and changes do make a difference in terms of the good of the environment and the good of the business.

“I can be at the forefront of these discussions and I really enjoy that, challenging as they can be.”

Claire is living proof that the industry supports women and career progression, and encourages other women to “get stuck in”.

She added: “Sometimes I am the only female on the Zoom calls, but there has been progression and I have never felt being a woman has been a disadvantage.

“We do need more women in the industry, so I’d say ‘go for it and get stuck in’ – there are a number of different opportunities and roles.”

Lots of opportunities

There are vacancies in the seafood industry in a diverse range of roles spanning food processing and technology, HR, marketing, commercial and engineering.

SSA CEO Jimmy Buchan said: “There are positions and opportunities for all skills and levels of experience, it’s not too narrow a skillset that’s required and previous experience isn’t always needed.

“If you come in with ambition and a good attitude, there’s nothing to stop you.”

So if you are looking for a new job in an industry that offers good pay, great opportunities and beautiful locations, visit the Sea A Bright Future website to

find out more.