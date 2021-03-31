Union Unite has set up a whistleblowing hotline for Amazon workers as it seeks an improved pay deal.

Unite said it set up the confidential helpline so workers can “blow the whistle and expose poor treatment free from reprisals”.

Meanwhile the union is seeking a larger share of the firm’s profits for its workers.

The online retail giant’s sales last year rose 38% to $386.1 billion while profit roughly doubled to $21.3bn.

Amazon is one of the largest employers in Fife, with around 1,000 staff working from its Dunfermline fulfilment centre. It also has a base beside Dundee Airport.

Union wants to ‘give workers a voice’

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “Unite has opened a confidential hotline for Amazon workers in Scotland to blow the whistle on poor treatment and working practices.

“Amazon attacks all attempts by workers to gain a collective voice of their own.

“This is why Unite is launching Action on Amazon to give Amazon workers a voice, so they don’t have to rely on whistle-blowing or calling confidential hotlines.

“Jeff Bezos has become the world’s richest man off the backs of workers who have played a crucial part in so many people’s lives during the pandemic.

“It is prime time Amazon gave workers in Scotland the right to be in a union and to do so without interference, bullying and intimidation.”

Unite called on Amazon to sign up to either the United Nations Global Compact or the Ethical Trading Initiative – bodies that recognise the right of all workers to a collective voice.

Employees receive excellent pay says firm

Amazon said it respected employees’ right to join, form or not to join a labour union or other lawful organization of their own selection.

The firm said it placed enormous value on having daily conversations with each employee.

A spokesperson said: “The fact is we already offer our employees excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment.

“Our competitive wages start at £9.70 or £10.80 per hour depending on location, and we’d encourage anyone to compare this to the wages and benefits offered by other retailers.

“We’re proud to have created 10,000 new permanent roles across the UK in 2020, taking our total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

“Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon.”