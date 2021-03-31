McGill: Merger with Angus company will lead to growth

Angus firm Alliance Electrical is to merge with Dundee construction services company McGill to offer the “complete package”.

Forfar-based electrical, plumbing and heating firm Alliance Electrical, which has a workforce of 50, was acquired by McGill owner United Capital in December 2019.

The firms will now both operate from McGill’s headquarters in Harrison Road, Dundee, under the McGill name. Alliance’s Angus premises will close.

Merger is ‘hugely positive’

Errol Lawrie, who has led Alliance Electrical since 2007, has been appointed McGill’s managing director.

He said: “Alliance and McGill both have their strengths – by bringing them together it creates one very impressive company.

“It means one company can cover electrical, plumbing, heating, renewables, construction, we will go more into commercial refurbs. It will create a very strong package.

“This move is hugely positive and will have benefits for our customers, our team, and our other stakeholders.

“Bringing together McGill and Alliance combines their core strengths and solidifies McGill’s position as a quality, national mid-tier contractor for the long-term. It’s the complete package.”

Plans to increase workforce

Mr Lawrie said he had ambitious targets for the expanded McGill, which now has a workforce of more than 100 staff.

McGill is forecasting annual turnover in excess of £15m in the coming financial year. The plan within three years is for revenues to reach £20m.

“We’d be quite content at that level and that means we’ll need to almost double the staff,” Mr Lawrie said.

“That’s good news for the city and for apprentices.

McGill is one of Scotland's most trusted names in #construction and in the next few months we'll be looking for #apprentices to join us and begin a lifelong career. Keep an eye on our website and social channels for more information! #ScottishApprenticeshipWeek pic.twitter.com/XNJ0wJoT4D — McGill (@McGillDundee) March 3, 2021

“Dundee is screaming out for a good, mid-sized company and this will put McGill in a very strong place.”

McGill’s recovery from administration

After being purchased from administration just over two years ago, McGill has been successful at winning several local authority and housing association contracts.

Earlier this month it announced it has won the contract to deliver electrical and security works at a new care village development in Methil for Fife Council worth £500,000.

Last month it started work on a £1.4m repairs contract with Govanhill Housing Association.

It is now keen to expand into the winning more work in the renewables field.

Planning for the future

United Capital chief executive Graeme Carling said: “When we bought McGill, the intention was to create a sustainable mid-tier contractor for the long-term.

“I am proud of the team at McGill. Errol has done a fantastic job pulling together the operational parts of both businesses and I am excited for the future.

“McGill celebrates 40 years in business this year and I am confident that we have created a business that will still be here in another 40 years.

© Shutterstock Feed

“Daily, I speak with building services companies from across the UK. It is clear the opportunities in the renewables and sustainability sector are huge.

“Errol and his team have clear and ambitious targets to expand this part of the business.”