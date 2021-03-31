Semichem: Jobs at risk as two Tayside branches to close

Two Tayside branches of Semichem are “no longer viable” and will close.
The health retailer will close up to 22 stores across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North East of England.
The chain, which is owned by Scotmid, said the closures have been prompted by ongoing challenges to high street trading, which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
