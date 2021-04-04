Tens of thousands of pounds have been left unspent on Perth Gift Cards due to the pandemic.

Shops being closed and more people buying online has meant £41,000 has not been spent in the local community.

The local currency scheme is designed to keep money within the local community.

It is subsidised by Perth and Kinross Council so it is free for businesses to take part.

New cards allow balances to be spent online for the first time. People have to swap their old cards to benefit from the upgrade (details at end of article).

Extended period to spend balance

Emily Queen, city and town centre management officer, said: “With lockdown frustrating the typical rate of redemption, there is currently £41,000 of unspent value held on live cards in circulation.

© Supplied by Miconex

“We want to encourage these card holders to swap old for new.

“This will give them the ability to spend online or in store and offering a fresh 12-month window of opportunity to spend.”

Attraction added to list of participants

The new cards can be used online and in store at around 90 independent businesses and visitor attractions.

Perth Festival of the Arts has joined the list of participating businesses.

Administrator Helen MacKinnon said: “The festival has also gone online for 2021. This upgrade to the gift card programme has made it possible for us to join in.

© fraser band photography

“More than ever before the business and arts communities need to find creative ways to support one another and the communities we serve. This presented a perfect opportunity to make that happen.”

The gift card scheme is run by Perth fintech company Miconex.

It reported that more than £1.9 million was spent through its town and city gift card programmes in 2020.

To swap an existing Perth Card for a new online enabled one with a new 12 month redemption period go to perthcity.co.uk