Broughty Ferry’s newest shop Coorie has ‘Scotland only’ stock policy

A German woman opening a new Broughty Ferry shop this weekend is imposing a ‘Scotland only’ stock policy.

The guiding principal behind Coorie is that if it’s not Scottish and made by a small producer then it’s not coming in.

Owner Daniela Mather has taken inspiration from the farmers’ markets she has attended with her homemade chutneys for the last two years.

‘I hadn’t been looking for a shop’

She hadn’t been looking to open a shop – but when she went inside the Brook Street premises she had a vision.

“The shop had been empty since March but one day when I passed a tradesman was inside,” she recalled.

“I hadn’t been looking for a shop but he invited me in to have a look.

“As soon as I stood in the shop I knew exactly what I wanted to do – I could see it.

“I went home to my husband and said David, I will open a shop. Half an hour later, the shop was mine.”

Range of Scottish products on sale

The premises sits beside Willows Café and opposite Gracie’s and will open on Saturday.

It will sell a mixture of Scottish foods, furniture and candles. Taking pride of place will be Daniela’s own chutneys which are influenced by her East German heritage under the Spice Harmony brand.

The name of the shop, Coorie, is a Scots word that means to nestle of snuggle. Daniela said this reflects the feel she wants for the shop.

“I love Scotland and I think we produce great products,” she said.

“I want to champion small producers like the ones I know from farmers’ markets.

“It is products only from Scottish producers and only from small businesses. It won’t be products you can find in Sainsbury’s or Tesco.

“We don’t need olive oil from Greece, we have the best rapeseed oil here. I don’t need to sell from other countries.

“The shop will have some great Scottish artisan food producers – smoked salmon, cheese and charcuterie, chutneys, jams and jelly as well as homeware, candles and upcycled furniture.”

‘Nervous and excited’

Daniela received the keys in November and held a pop-up shop to sell her chutneys before Christmas.

This year the premises, which used to be a hairdressers, has undergone a complete refurbishment.

The curiosity from locals has been so intense Daniela put curtains over the windows as it’s been prepared.

She said the shop would be a real family affair. Her sons Euan, 15, and Aiden, 11, helping to promote the shop by giving out free gifts on Saturday.

“We were encouraged last year by people saying my pop-up shop was what Broughty Ferry needed,” she added.

“I’m nervous ahead of Saturday as I want everything to be perfect. It’s a big step.

“We are giving away gift bags with some of my chutneys and my husband will be helping in the shop.

“We are all really excited and it’s more fun than real work.”

Chutney production intensified

Spending time in the shop and running out of chutney is not an immediate concern.

Daniela cooked 3,500 chutneys in January and February to be sure to have enough stock.

She cooks chutneys in old jelly pans. One is more than 100 years old and was owned by David’s great grandmother.