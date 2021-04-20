COMMERCIAL PROPERTY: Perth’s Queens Hotel goes on sale with £1.25 million price tag

One of Perth’s largest hotels has gone on sale for £1.25 million.

The Queens Hotel on Leonard Street closed its doors in March last year after lockdown measures were first brought in. It has remained closed ever since despite restrictions being partially eased last summer.

Bosses at the Best Western owned establishment have now decided to put the building on the market. It is being sold through Graham & Sibbald with an asking price of £1.25 million.

The eye-catching six storey hotel occupies a commanding position close just yards from Perth Railway Station and close to the South Inch park.

In addition to 51-bedrooms it has a lounge/bar, restaurant, conference rooms, function suite, pool and gym, car park and two garages.

In pre-pandemic times the hotel was a thriving business that was popular with both the business and tourist markets. According to agents Graham & Sibbald, historic turnover was in excess of £1.25 million.

Graham & Sibbald said of the hotel: “the Queens Hotel is an eye-catching and commanding building with a prominent roadside position, and the hotel has been a well-established hotel facility on the Perth scene for many, many years and enjoys patronage to its range of bar, catering, function, conference, bedroom and leisure facilities from a wide range of customers – locals, commercial, tourists and visitors alike.”

Following its closure the hotel’s ground floor windows were boarded up to prevent vandalism and its staff were put on furlough. They had hoped to return to work but Perth-based 7 Hospitality Management, which looked after the hotel, emailed in October to inform staff they would be made redundant.

According to Press reports, the email said: “COVID-19 is continuing to have a detrimental impact on the hotel, and the increased government restrictions and measures, along with the second wave of coronavirus, has meant that it is not viable for the hotel to reopen.

“The business is therefore proposing for a full permanent closure. This means that unfortunately, the business has no other option but to propose redundancies following a full closure of the hotel.”

Managing director of 7 Hospitality said the company ceased engagement with the Queens Hotel last year.

Best Western have been contacted for comment.