Germany distribution deal for Angus distillery with climate positive pea gin

Angus distillery Arbikie, which produces a gin distilled from peas, has signed a six figure deal for its products in Germany.

Arbikie’s Nadar Gin is the world’s first climate positive gin and was created following five years of research at Abertay University and the James Hutton Institute.

Its environmental performance is mainly achieved by utilising all useful components of peas from the de-skinning and distilling process, to create home-grown animal feed.

It also takes advantage of the peas’ natural ability to source essential nitrogen for growth from the atmosphere.

Nadar Gin and Arbikie’s Highland Rye, the world’s only rye scotch whisky, will be distributed in Germany by Alba Import, based in Nottensdorf.

Sustainability at heart of business

Arbikie Distillery director Iain Stirling hailed the new deal and stressed the company’s sustainability aims. The firm also produces a climate positive vodka.

He said: “We are delighted to announce this new distribution agreement on Earth Day.

“Arbikie is focused on becoming one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries.

“As both farmers and distillers we are in an ideal position to grow and distil our family of sustainable spirits.

“Sustainable products are undoubtedly the future, especially in this year of the UN’s COP26. They will be the major economic driving force in the years to come across the world.

“We are fortunate to have such a wonderful environment on Scotland’s east coast from which we can produce the highest quality of spirits.

“We’re proud to play a part at the vanguard of what is becoming a global sustainable spirits movement.”

Latest in series of global deals

Most gins are made from spirit distilled from cereals such as wheat, barley or maize.

Growing peas means no synthetic nitrogen fertiliser is needed, avoiding any negative environmental impact on waterways, air and soils.

Mr Stirling said peas also benefit the ecosystem as a whole, improving soil quality and offsetting fertiliser requirements of other crops.

Arbikie has also secured distribution deals in North America and Asia in the past six months.

Alba owner Corinna Schwarz said: “Arbikie are one of the world’s leading sustainable distillers. The tasting feedback on their spirits has been extremely positive.”