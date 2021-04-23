‘Be passionate, be over enthusiastic’: Meet Rosie, Perthshire’s ‘bikepacking’ entrepreneur

Rosie Baxendine moved to Perthshire in 2004 and fell in love with the wilderness.

She explored the landscape by horse, walking or running.

Rosie discovered the joy of cycling off-road in 2016 and started ‘bikepacking’ (exploring by bike) around the UK.

Having found her passion, she decided to become a cycle guide and started a business under her name.

© Supplied by Rosie Baxendine

The Blairgowrie-based adventurer is also trustee of Highland Perthshire Cycling.

Q. How and why did you start in business?

I have a passion for the outdoors, especially going into the wilds to immerse myself in the surroundings.

Bikepacking is a fun and unique way to travel and explore more remote places.

I enjoy helping people to experience this, from talks to groups about kit, to guided overnight trips and longer epis adventures.

Q. How did you get to where you are today?

I have been a cycle guide for over four years and have been bikepacking either solo or with friends for over five years.

© Supplied by Rosie Baxendine

I have gained the experience and qualifications to be able to take people out to experience this fun and alternative way of wild camping.

Q. Who has helped you along the way?

My friends whom I have dragged into the wilds on adventures to try routes – some which have been hours of hike-a-bike bogs!

My husband tirelessly supports me and my ideas. GrowBiz have also a great source of information and business support.

Q. What was your biggest mistake?

Leaving wet socks and shoes outside on a frosty night…

© Supplied by Rosie Baxendine

Q. What is your greatest achievement to date?

Probably cycling home for Christmas in 2019 from Edinburgh to Manchester, off road, wild camping with a bivvi (a waterproof sleeping bag) raising funds for the Scottish Air Ambulance and Lupus UK.

© Supplied by Rosie Baxendine

I was going to go solo but met a lady six months before who was crazy enough to agree to join me! Claire has since become a great friend and is my assistant guide for trips.

Q. What do you hope to achieve in the future?

Outdoor activities should not be for only the fittest and most able people and I hope to encourage and inspire people who would otherwise be unsure how to realise their adventure dreams.

I have access to electric and adapted bikes for hire and can create routes to suit the individual.

I was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos in 2019. Although it does not affect my ability to guide trips, I have an understanding of living with chronic pain and additional considerations needed when planning an adventure.

Q. Do you want to recruit in the future?

My adventure buddy Claire Davis is my assistant guide on a contracted basis. She has the qualifications and experience, and we work well together. I was keen to keep this an all-female team.

© Supplied by Rosie Baxendine

Q. What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Bikepacking is also my hobby and passion – so I need to remember to balance that with home life and not always be thinking of my next adventure!

Q. Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Be passionate, be over enthusiastic. Throw your heart and soul into it – because that energy is infectious and you will attract similar minded people to help your business take off.

Q. How do you relax?

This is something I struggle with. I love to be active! However, I do love cooking and find it relaxing. My adventures always feature some sort of homemade cake or traybake – and so will my guided trips!