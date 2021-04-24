Dundee tech firm Kumulos plans to expand workforce

Dundee tech firm Kumulos – used by the men’s professional tennis tour to help engage fans – expects to double its sales this year.
Kumulos’ mobile app messaging and management platform is trusted by thousands of app developers across the globe.
Chief executive Mark Petrie said the current team of 10 will have to expand to meet a surge in demand.
