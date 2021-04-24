Saturday, April 24th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Dundee tech firm Kumulos plans to expand workforce

By Ian Forsyth
April 24 2021, 7.14am Updated: April 24 2021, 7.39am
© Kenny SmithMark Petrie, chief executive of Kumulos.
Mark Petrie, chief executive of Kumulos.

Dundee tech firm Kumulos – used by the men’s professional tennis tour to help engage fans – expects to double its sales this year.

Kumulos’ mobile app messaging and management platform is trusted by thousands of app developers across the globe.

Chief executive Mark Petrie said the current team of 10 will have to expand to meet a surge in demand.

