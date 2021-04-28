BioDundee: Life sciences breakthroughs and what’s coming next

Next month’s BioDundee conference will look at what the future holds for life sciences.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the free online event will consider some of the achievements of the past two decades – but also what comes next.

The conference aims to build the life sciences and healthcare sectors in Dundee. It features a star studded line-up from the field across six panel sessions.

Reflecting on past 20 years

One of the sessions, sponsored by Research and Innovation Services (RIS) at University of Dundee, is titled 20 Years On: Reflecting and Looking to the Future.

It will feature contributions from Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce; Mary Ballantyne from NHA Tayside’s Covid-19 immunisation programme and Robin Presswood, executive director of city development at Dundee City Council.

© SYSTEM

Other panellists are Professor Derek Stewart, from James Hutton Institute; Sir Mike Ferguson, regius professor of life sciences at University of Dundee and Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee & Angus College.

Looking ahead to the event on May 12, Mr Ferguson said: “I am delighted and honoured to participate in the 2021 BioDundee conference. I look forward to listening to the excellent speakers.

“BioDundee is a local treasure. Its very existence underlines the support of the region for life sciences business and development.”

© Kim Cessford

BioDundee will be delivered by DC Thomson & Co Ltd for the first time this year and is held in association with AMICULUM and Medtronic.

The title of this year’s conference is ‘Life Sciences and Healthcare: Key Sectors for Economic Recovery’.

What do the next 20 years hold?

The day’s final session, sponsored by Invest in Dundee, will consider what the next 20 years hold for the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

The panel will share their views of the future direction of travel and how Dundee can play a leading role.

Panellists are George Crooks, chief executive of Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre; Richard Hebdon, interim deputy director of Innovate UK; Calum MacRae of One Brave Idea; Dr Alison Dun from Scottish Universities Life Sciences Alliance and Andrew Fowlie from the Scottish Government.

© Supplied by Innovate UK

Mr Hebdon said: “The UK life science industry has played a vital role in the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and has an equally critical role in post-pandemic UK economic recovery.

“I’m looking forward to talking about Innovate UK’s role in supporting the UK health and life science industry.”

People can register for the free event at

www.biodundee.co.uk