Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle bounces back to win top honour for million knife sharpener sales

A Dundee entrepreneur who was wiped out by a £5 million legal battle has now been recognised with one of the highest business honours.
Yusuf Okhai achieved sales of almost £20m through his company Medea International, which sold cut price ink cartridges from the former Levi’s factory in Dundee.
Then printer giant Epson launched High Court proceedings claiming patent infringement.
