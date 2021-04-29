Abertay University academics to teach business students in Bucharest

Students based in Romania could graduate in Dundee through a new partnership with Abertay University.

Abertay’s School of Business, Law and Social Sciences is the first UK business school to launch undergraduate degree programmes in Romania.

Abertay academics will give live online sessions to students at Bucharest International School of Management (BISM).

In the future it is possible they will attend in person, when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

Students with access Abertay systems such as the online library and can attend a graduation ceremony in Dundee.

Sharing expertise

Professor Liz Bacon, deputy vice-chancellor at Abertay University, said: “We will be sharing the academic expertise and teaching experience needed to prepare the next generation of business professionals in Bucharest.

“At Abertay, we pride ourselves on preparing our students for the world of work and offering transformational opportunities to all.

“This core ethos will carry forward into the new partnership as we deliver our high-quality suite of business, marketing and accounting and finance programmes overseas.

“We have designed excellent programmes that provide employability skills and knowledge of leading and managing organisations internationally.”

UK standards of excellence

Students will get the opportunity to work on real-world business projects, alongside their academic studies.

Degrees in business management, digital marketing with business management and accounting and finance with business analytics are offered.

Radu Atanasiu, associate dean for academic affairs at BISM, said the partnership would deliver “UK academic standards of excellence”.

“Given Abertay’s top rankings for student satisfaction, we think we couldn’t have chosen better,” he said.

“We will start in September 2021 with three programs that will prepare the students in a tailored mix of subjects, with a significant practical component, for a successful business career.”

Abertay also has a partnership with China-based entertainment and education company Perfect World.