Well-known Perth businessmen add drains to taxi and plumbing interests

Two Perth businessmen have teamed up to acquire a drains company.

David Stewart and Sandy Smith have purchased Perth-based Drainmaster Scotland for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Stewart also owns Home Heating Services Scotland and Mr Smith operates Perth Radio Taxis.

They said: “When the opportunity arose, we felt it was too good to miss and we were both looking for a fresh challenge.

“We are still very much involved in the running of our respective businesses but we wanted to diversify and enter new industries.

“Drainage is clearly not for everyone but we were drawn to the strong brand reputation of Drainmaster Scotland.

“We felt there were plenty of opportunity for expansion, both in Perth and further afield.”

Plans for expansion

Drainmaster Scotland was founded in 2008 by James Stewart. It is based at Glenearn Road and has five staff.

Current clients include the Crieff Hydro and St Johnstone Football Club.

“Our plans for the future include an increased office space and some new hires,” the new owners added.

“We have recruited an experienced drainage engineer to run the operational side of the business. We will be advertising for a new office manager shortly.

“Also, we hope to take on some apprentices in due course, offering valuable employment opportunities to our youth.

“Through the right work ethic, we hope to expand our client base.”