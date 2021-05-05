Accountancy firm Azets, whose Scottish operations are based in Perth, has announced plans to create 250 new jobs in the next five years.

The Scotland-wide jobs boost is part of a drive to increase growth by 50% by 2026.

They currently employ about 500 partners and staff in Scotland, with a turnover of about £40 million.

They are aiming to increase turnover to more than £60m by 2026.

Azets was launched last year following a rebrand of independent accountancy firms, including Campbell Dallas.

As part of the growth drive, the business is making a “multi-million-pound” investment to encourage staff to continue to work from home.

The firm wants staff to work in a “fully digitised, mobile-enabled hybrid working environment”.

Azets is also upgrading its eight offices across Scotland – including its premises on Perth’s Whitefriars Crescent.

The accountancy group is also creating two new offices, in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

‘Digitisation is key’

Peter Gallanagh, chief executive for Scotland and the north, said: “Office life is changing rapidly and forever, as is the support needed by our clients.

“Our new offices will provide our staff with the space they need to deliver outstanding client service and where our clients can engage with our staff in the most efficient manner possible.

“Digitisation is key to our investment strategy as clients want top-quality advice and rapid access to information at any given time.

“Staff want the flexibility and freedom to integrate work with their other commitments.”

Supporting staff ambition

Greig McKnight, regional managing partner, added: “For too long career ambitions in professional services have been thwarted by the lack of opportunities within the local area.

“If an opportunity arises at the other end of the country, and it is right for the individual, Azets will provide them with the support needed.

“Our business has a long tradition of recruiting and developing school leavers and graduates.

“We want to ensure our staff can pursue their careers within the business and are supported in their ambitions.”

The company plans to create around 40 jobs in Perth, taking the number of staff there to more than 100 by 2026.

Mr Gallanagh said the company’s growth plan is “heavily weighted towards organic growth”.

He added: “We are also looking at further acquisitions, in particular niche firms that could bring an expertise or specialisation that will add value to our extensive public and private sector client base.”