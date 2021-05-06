Dundee car salesman retires after 43 years and 11,000 vehicles sold

A Dundee man who has sold more than 11,000 cars over four decades in the motor trade is retiring today.

Ray Smith has been a stalwart of the Arnold Clark garage on the city’s Kingsway for the past 23 years.

He started his career in 1978 with Ron Hutcheson Motors, which was taken over by Arnold Clark in 1989.

Now the 67-year-old has decided it is time to call it a day.

He said: “I should’ve probably retired two years ago but I wanted to continue.

“Having been on furlough for some time last year, and a few weeks this year, I just decided it’s time.

“Things are changing quite dramatically in the motor trade.

“There’s a lot more online selling so I just thought it’s time for me to go because I’m more of a face-to-face person.”

Travelling the world

Ray estimates he’s sold about 11,000 cars during his time.

His first sales were for around £900 and the latest up to £30,000.

His customers have travelled from as far as Bolton in Lancashire and Ray admitted he will miss the relationships he’s built up.

“Over the years they’ve become friends,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky enough that I’ve had customers that keep coming back to me.

“I haven’t had have the same amount of prospecting that other people have to do.”

Those impressive figures also meant Ray was able to “travel the world” through incentives from car manufacturers.

“I went to New Orleans in the 90s. That was a brilliant trip and my wife and I hope to return there some day.

“We were taken by one of the manufacturers to the British Grand Prix by helicopter back in the 80s.

“I also went on safari in Kenya. That’s all stopped now.”

Ray, who lives on Kingsway, believes the technological advances to cars have been the biggest change in the industry during his career.

“They’ve become so reliable. The technical advancement in cars, the safety side has got so much better, but there’s been a lot of changes.”

Driving a 28-year-old car

His longevity is all the more remarkable when he reveals he has “never been a car fanatic”.

Instead, his focus was on delivering good customer service.

“I’ve always maintained that if you can get a payment to suit the customer, you will sell the car. I’m not a car fanatic.

“My own personal car is 26 years old and I’ve had it for about 18 years.

“Some customers find that unbelievable.”

‘I’ve done my stint’

It’s not the far-flung adventures but the relationships with customers and colleagues that he will miss most.

“I’ll miss the job and the interactions with my colleagues, and especially with the customers.

“I’ve phoned a lot of them to let them know I’m leaving but I’ve done my stint.”

In retirement, he hopes to spend more time with his family.

Ray and wife Yvonne celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary on Sunday, and he’s got four young grand-daughters.

“I don’t have to play cars with them, it’s all prams and dolls,” he joked.