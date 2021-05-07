Former Fife coal mine to become ecotherapy wellness park

Plans to turn a former opencast mine in Fife the size of 700 football pitches into a major ecotherapy attraction have taken a step forward.

The 930-acre St Ninians and Loch Fitty site, just off the M90 motorway near Dunfermline, has sold.

© Supplied by National Pride

It was previously earmarked for what would have been Scotland’s biggest art initiative, the Scottish Earth Project.

Fife Council reached agreement with new operator Hargreaves to licence the extraction of the remaining coal and complete land restoration.

Now, the land has been sold to National Pride (St Ninians) Limited and will become an “ecotherapy wellness park”.

More than 500 jobs to be created

The multi-million-pound development will create more than 500 jobs.

National Pride co-founder Andy Whitlock said: “We plan at least 550 jobs. One thing we do believe in is that people who are vulnerable, if they couldn’t get a job or have training or support before the pandemic, they’ve got no chance now.

“We want to make sure at least 10% of our workforce is from vulnerable groups.”

The St Ninians site comprises a range of wood and agricultural land surrounding Loch Fitty, which was previously operated as a successful trout fishery.

The site, by Kelty, includes a restored former surface mine and dramatic landforms created by American landscape architect Charles Jencks, co-founder of the Maggie’s cancer care centres.

They are to remain “for generations to admire and remember the influence that the people of Scotland have had upon the world,” the developer said.

Mr Whitlock hopes a planning application will be submitted to Fife Council before the end of the year.

© Supplied by Graphics department

Gordon Mole, head of business and employability at the local authority, welcomed the news.

He said the Fife ecotherapy plans “have the potential to support our tourism sector and local economy” as well as “the wellbeing of local communities.”

He continued: “We look forward to receiving a planning application, and to working closely with National Pride and its partners to create an area which complements the local environment and landscape, whilst creating a leisure destination in the heart of Fife.”

‘Significant economic and community benefit’

National Pride is undertaking a similar project, The Barony, in East Ayrshire.

“The gross development value of The Barony is £100 million and it is one tenth of the size of St Ninians,” Mr Whitlock added.

© Supplied by National Pride

“We can put two Barony’s on that site.”

The project in Ayrshire will see the creation of an eco-friendly and economically-sustainable community village.

They are also developing the Supported Community Village in East Anglia.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to add this wonderful place to our ecotherapy wellness series.

“We will create vibrant and restful places for all to experience the beauty and healing power that nature can bring into all our lives.”

She added the development will provide “significant economic and community benefit” to the area.

Ms Bisset said: “Our plans include the re-wilding of much of the area, as our commitment to the decarbonisation of the environment, all sensitively crafted to enhance nature and stimulate both mental and physical health for our guests.”

‘Clear confidence to invest’

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, was similarly pleased.

“Any development of an older site is to be welcomed and I look forward to speaking with the developers to find out more details,” he said.

“Hopefully this is for the long-term benefit of Fife residents and tourists alike.”

The sale of the site, which is identified for tourism and leisure uses in the Fife development plan, was agreed with the assistance of joint agents Ryden and Davidson & Robertson Rural.

Niall Milner, of D&R, said: “We can all take comfort that there is a clear confidence to invest in the leisure and tourism industry for flagship developments beyond our current circumstances and personal restrictions.”