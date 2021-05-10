A new manufacturing plant in Perthshire is producing more than two million litres of hand gel every week.

Orca Hygiene has opened its new premises at Errol’s Inchmichael Business Park.

The state-of-the-art automated production line produces 280,000 litres of product a day, 11,000 litres an hour, 190 litres every minute.

The London company’s move to Perthshire has also created 40 jobs.

Huge rise in demand during pandemic

Orca started out as a chemicals and cleaning business. But in the first phase of the pandemic, it turned its manufacture capability into the production of urgently needed sanitiser.

By December it had developed an entire product range of cleaning concepts for professional use.

Managing director Doug Cowie said the move to Errol was to increase capacity.

“We’re delighted to have opened the new manufacturing site, which is bringing jobs to over 40 people,” he said.

“Hygiene within business is more highly valued now. The pandemic ensured it’s an operational activity seen to be critical.

“This has given us the opportunity, as an innovative manufacturer of chemical and cleaning products, to see how we could provide the solution for businesses of all discipline and scale.”

Hygiene strategy ‘vital’ post-Covid

Orca’s new product range services a number of niche areas of business, including housekeeping, catering, laundry, transport, schools and hospitals.

Bespoke solutions and technical advice is also delivered to customers from their site in Perthshire. It also has a ‘white label’ production service for other companies in the sector.

Mr Cowie added: “Coming out of lockdown and introducing a new way of working post-Covid is going to be tough on every business.

“I’m confident one aspect where managers can feel truly supported is in making the right decision about their vital hygiene strategy.

“We care deeply about cleaning and enhancing the safety of everyone, so we’re proud that our products are playing a role in that.”

Orca continues to produce hand sanitisers, surface disinfectants, dispensers, sanitising stations, sprays and wipes.

More sector-specific cleaning items include furniture polishes, food-safe cleaners, bleaches and stain removers.

The business has a total workforce of more than 50 staff.