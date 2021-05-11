BT to move 1,000 staff to multi-million pound Dundee development

BT plans to relocate 1,000 Dundee staff to a new multi-million pound development at the rear of Groucho’s record shop.

The Courier revealed the ambitious plans to redevelop the vacant city centre site last week.

Property development company Crucible (Dundee) Ltd lodged an application for an office, residential and retail project across two buildings on land at Greenmarket, at the corner of Marketgait.

BT confirmed today it is lined up as the tenant for the development, which will cost several million pounds and is due to be completed in late 2023.

The telecoms giant will then vacate offices in Ward Road it has occupied since 1976.

‘Vote of confidence’ in Dundee

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “Today’s announcement by BT is a huge vote of confidence in the city and in our plans.

“It is clear BT shares our vision for a Dundee that has a strong and sustainable economy providing jobs, retaining more graduates and making the city a magnet for new talent.”

Last summer BT committed to Dundee as a key location as it looked to reduce its number of offices.

Praise for Dundee BT workers on ‘frontline’

Jane Wood, BT Group Scotland director, said: “As one of the largest employers in Tayside, we know this investment will be welcomed by many people.

“My colleagues have done an amazing job ensuring our customers have stayed connected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The location was very important. We want to be accessible to the best talent and make it easy for colleagues to be environmentally friendly and use public transport.

“We are keen to support the ambitions Dundee has in its redevelopment. Dundee is future facing and it feels like the right fit.”

Details of the development

The new building will include what the designers have described as a “street landscape”.

These are areas for workers to socialise while enjoying great views over Dundee and the River Tay.

The plans also include 16 flats and four retail outlets.

The site has been vacant since the late 1980s, when it was occupied by Mitchell’s Self Drive.

Previous ambitions for the prominent site included a 104-room hotel, offices and public bar.

Plans for the transformation of the site received a largely positive reaction last week.

Michael Smart at Crucible Developments said: “The site is undoubtedly one of the best in Dundee. We hope to commence construction as soon as possible.

“The development will bring a prominent brownfield site back into use and further increase the vibrancy of Dundee city centre.”

The council’s planning committee is due to make a decision on the application in August.

Legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s closed last year.