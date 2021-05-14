Crieff Hydro makes £75,000 investment on mini Land Rover attraction

Children will be able to test their off-road driving skills thanks to a new attraction at Crieff Hydro.

An investment of £75,000 has been made on mini Land Rovers and Crazi Bugs – high-tech electrically powered all-terrain vehicles.

They are available for hire at Glen’s Adventure Park beside Crieff Hydro and the group’s sister hotel Peebles Hydro.

The vehicles will rev up on a purpose-build track which has bumps, bridges and tunnels to navigate.

‘Freedom and adventure’

Action Glen manager Richard Leckie said: “The mini Land Rovers and Crazi Bugz are something completely new to the children’s facilities already on offer.

“The new off-roaders provide an immense amount of fun and a great sense of freedom and adventure.

© Supplied by Crieff Hydro

“They offer the best test of skill and co-ordination. We can’t wait to see them in full use over the coming months.”

Youngsters have the opportunity to dress up in their flat caps or cowboy hats as they tackle the track.

Children have to be at least six-years-old for the Crazi Bugz and aged three plus for the Land Rovers.

Younger drivers can be passengers if they wish to road test the new additions.

The cost is £10 per person for a 20 minute session.

All play times for Glen’s Adventure Park at Crieff Hydro now have to be pre-booked online.

Last year Crieff Hydro made a £500,000 investment on its gin brand, 1881.

It has also launched a recruitment drive ahead of what it hopes will be a busy summer of trading.