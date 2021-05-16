First look at new Leven restaurant, which opens on Monday

A new Leven restaurant adjacent to Fife Coastal Path will open on Monday after a £110,000 investment.

The Estuary Restaurant at Leven Beach Holiday Park has created seven full-time jobs.

The timing of the opening coincides with an easing of restrictions on the sale of alcohol indoors from Monday.

The holiday park has been operated by the Wallace family since 1989. They also own Pettycur Bay and Kinghorn Harbour holiday parks.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Director Tommy Wallace said: “We are very excited about opening the doors to our new restaurant and lounge bar.

“May 17 is a key date for the hospitality sector as it recovers from the pandemic.

“We’re also pleased to be employing more local people at this time.

“In fact we’ve fully retained all our workforce at Pettycur Bay throughout the pandemic.”

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

He said the 120-seater restaurant will mirror what is offered at Horizons, the bar and restaurant at The Bay Hotel. It will be open seven days a week and family friendly.

Mr Wallace said it would showcase ingredients from quality local food producers.

It will be open to everyone, not just holiday park guests. There will also be a takeaway service.

Local ingredients sourced

“Tourism remains very important to this part of Fife,” Mr Wallace added.

“We want to create another showcase for the area with its beautiful beaches and coastline.

“Leven Beach has the most amazing views. We wanted a new restaurant that does justice to the location.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“Locally sourced food and drink – and supporting local – remain real drivers in the industry, with no signs of abating.

“We want to carry on Horizon’s reputation for serving freshly prepared family favourites. We’re offering the locally caught East Neuk haddock.”

Mr Wallace said the investment is “significant” for the business, which he runs with his father Thomas and brother Alan. The spend included an extensive fit out of the new kitchen.

“This well-established holiday park means a great deal to us, bringing tourists into Fife for many years now,” he added.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

The restaurant will open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2.30pm and 5pm until 8.30pm. At weekends it will open from 10am to 8.30pm.