New chair of Perthshire tourism group sets out vision to increase visitors

The new chair of Blairgowrie and East Perthshire Tourist Association has a vision to make the region a must see visitor destination.

BEPTA has been “on hiatus” during the pandemic but is back with Murray Scott from Blairgowrie‘s Angus Hotel as chair.

The focus of this week’s annual general meeting will be responsible tourism and attracting more visitors.

‘New start’ for tourism body

Mr Scott said it has been a difficult time for the industry but he was ready to rise to the challenges of promoting this part of Perthshire.

“This past year or so has obviously been really tough for the hospitality industry,” he said.

“BEPTA has been on a hiatus for some time. However, I feel we have an opportunity here for a new start for the organisation.

© Mike Bell

“I am looking forward to building on the many positives we have in this area.

“We are already seeing a huge level of interest from people wanting to visit this area, which is very encouraging.”

Mr Scott said Thursday’s AGM will showcase plans to increase the number of visitors.

The meeting, which will take place online at 7pm, is open to anyone with an interest in tourism or a tourism-related business in the area.

Guests will include Caroline Warburton, regional leadership director (East) for VisitScotland, and Suzanne Cumiskey from Perth and Kinross Council’s business development team.

Discovering what Perthshire has to offer

People are invited to express interest in becoming board members to help shape the future of tourism in the Blairgowrie area.

He said: “East Perthshire is just an hour or so from many of the big population centres in Scotland. It has a huge amount to offer for any type of visitor and any length of stay.

“One thing this year of Covid has shown us is that people are rediscovering – or discovering for the first time – just how amazing Scotland and Perthshire is. We are in a fantastic position to capitalise on that.

© Supplied by VisitScotland

“We need to make people aware of everything this area has to offer.

“For me it is all about shouting as loudly as possible to as many people as possible.

“The new committee we have on board now is full of enthusiasm and energy to focus on doing just that.”

BEPTA runs the Visit Cateran Country website.

Ms Warburton added: “I am looking forward to hearing from the region’s tourism and hospitality businesses as the sector begins to reopen. I will also provide an update on our activities.

“Working together, listening and sharing information are such important aspects in supporting the region’s recovery. Business networks play a key role.”

Anyone interested in attending the AGM should email admin@visitcaterancountry.com