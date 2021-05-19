Toolstation: New Angus branch to create seven jobs

Toolstation has announced the opening of a new Angus branch on Monday.

The investment in the new premises by the tools supplier will create seven jobs.

The new shop is based at Waldron Road in Montrose.

Store manager David Webb comments: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Montrose.

“We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”

© Shutterstock / AVM Images

A click and collect service will be on offer with most products available within five minutes of purchase.

The Montrose Toolstation branch will be open seven days a week. From 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Rapidly expanding company

In January, Toolstation introduced its new Trade Credit account for trade customers. This allows customers to buy now and pay later and get the tools and supplies needed for larger jobs.

There are other Toolstation branches in Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline. Montrose is Toolstation’s first Angus outlet.

Initially established in 2003 by one of the founding family members of Screwfix, Travis Perkins bought a controlling stake in 2012.

The company reported record sales last year as a result of more people turned to DIY projects in lockdown.

Despite the Covid-19 challenges, a total of 60 new branches opened in 2020.

The firm expects to open a similar number of new shops this year.