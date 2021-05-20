New Fife Chamber of Commerce president elected

Janet McIntyre has been elected as the new president of Fife Chamber of Commerce.

Ms McIntyre, a commercial property partner at Thorntons solicitors, was elected at the group’s annual general meeting, held online today.

She replaces Brian Horisk, director of Horisk Leslie Developments, having served as vice-president last year.

‘Truly grateful’

Ms McIntyre said: “It is an honour to have been asked to be the president of Fife Chamber of Commerce.

“I firmly believe that my time as a director on the board for four years followed by a year as vice-president to Brian has prepared me well to lead the chamber.

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity.

“Fife Chamber is an amazing organisation with a team who are passionate about what they do and the members they support.”

Support throughout pandemic

Colin Brown, a director in the property division of Burness Paull LLP, was elected vice-president.

© Supplied by Fife Chamber of Comm

Mr Brown, who joined the board in 2019, was “delighted”.

He said: “I looking forward to supporting Janet and the chamber team over the next 12 months.

“All of us have been impacted by Covid-19.

“It has been great to watch Fife chamber continue to support all our members over the last year.”

The new president is hopeful business will pick up locally with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Ms McIntyre added: “Our goal will be to continue to grow and develop the Chamber during this period of economic recovery for the benefit of Fife’s businesses and the communities they serve and support.”